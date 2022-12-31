untitled-design-6.png
Getty Images

The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.  

Who's Playing

  • Chelsea @ Nottingham Forest
  • Current Records: Chelsea 7-5-3; Nottingham Forest 3-9-4

What to Know

Nottingham Forest needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.06 goals per contest before their game on Sunday. They will take on Chelsea at 11:30 a.m. ET at The City Ground. Chelsea will be strutting in after a victory while Nottingham Forest will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Nottingham Forest falling 3-0.

Meanwhile, Chelsea kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth on Tuesday and took the match 2-0. The Chelsea offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the contest anyway.

Nottingham Forest is now 3-9-4 while Chelsea sits at 7-5-3. Chelsea is 3-1-2 after wins this season, and Nottingham Forest is 1-4-3 after losses.

How To Watch

  • Who: Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
  • When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: The City Ground
  • TV: Peacock
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Forest +440; Draw +285; Chelsea -160
Featured Game | Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
Spread
Moneyline
Total
NF
+0.5
+125
BET NOW
+440
BET NOW
o2.5
-110
BET NOW
CHE
-0.5
-160
BET NOW
-160
BET NOW
u2.5
-120
BET NOW
DRAW
+285
BET NOW

Craving more coverage of the beautiful game? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more. From Champions League to Serie A, Premier League to MLS, we've got you covered. 