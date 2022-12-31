The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Chelsea 7-5-3; Nottingham Forest 3-9-4

What to Know

Nottingham Forest needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.06 goals per contest before their game on Sunday. They will take on Chelsea at 11:30 a.m. ET at The City Ground. Chelsea will be strutting in after a victory while Nottingham Forest will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Nottingham Forest falling 3-0.

Meanwhile, Chelsea kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth on Tuesday and took the match 2-0. The Chelsea offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the contest anyway.

Nottingham Forest is now 3-9-4 while Chelsea sits at 7-5-3. Chelsea is 3-1-2 after wins this season, and Nottingham Forest is 1-4-3 after losses.

How To Watch

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

The City Ground

Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Forest +440; Draw +285; Chelsea -160

