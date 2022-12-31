The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Chelsea @ Nottingham Forest
- Current Records: Chelsea 7-5-3; Nottingham Forest 3-9-4
What to Know
Nottingham Forest needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.06 goals per contest before their game on Sunday. They will take on Chelsea at 11:30 a.m. ET at The City Ground. Chelsea will be strutting in after a victory while Nottingham Forest will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The matchup between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Nottingham Forest falling 3-0.
Meanwhile, Chelsea kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth on Tuesday and took the match 2-0. The Chelsea offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the contest anyway.
Nottingham Forest is now 3-9-4 while Chelsea sits at 7-5-3. Chelsea is 3-1-2 after wins this season, and Nottingham Forest is 1-4-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- Who: Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: The City Ground
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Forest +440; Draw +285; Chelsea -160
