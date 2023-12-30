The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Manchester United 10-1-8, Nottingham Forest 4-5-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Man United is 3-0-0 in EPL play against Nottingham since December of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Manchester United will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against Nottingham Forest at 12:30 p.m. ET at The City Ground. Despite being away, Man United is favored nonetheless.

Man United and Aston Villa combined for 11 shots on goal on Tuesday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. It was close, but Man United capped 2023 with a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa. The last goal Man United scored came from Rasmus Hojlund in minute 82.

Meanwhile, Nottingham scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They walked away with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle. The last goal Nottingham scored came from Chris Wood in minute 60.

Man United's win bumped their record up to 10-1-8. As for Nottingham, their victory bumped their record up to 4-5-10.

Man United beat Nottingham by a goal when the teams last played back in August, winning 3-2. The rematch might be a little tougher for Man United since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Manchester United is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +128 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United has won all of the games they've played against Nottingham Forest in the last year.