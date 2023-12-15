The Premier League weekend gets started on Friday

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 9-3-4, Nottingham Forest 3-5-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App TV: USA Network

USA Network Online Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Tottenham has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against Nottingham Forest at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday at The City Ground.

Tottenham and Newcastle combined for 15 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Everything went Tottenham's way against Newcastle as Tottenham made off with a 4-1 victory.

Meanwhile, Nottingham has not won a game since November 5th, a trend which continued on Saturday. Neither they nor Wolverhampton could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Nottingham's goal came from Harry Toffolo at minute 14, while Wolverhampton's was scored by Matheus Cunha in the 32nd.

The losses dropped Tottenham to 9-3-4 and Newcastle to 8-2-6.

Tottenham was able to grind out a solid victory over Nottingham in their previous meeting back in March, winning 3-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tottenham since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur is a solid favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -136 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur has won both of the games they've played against Nottingham Forest in the last year.