How to watch Olympiacos vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Olympiacos (home) vs. Bayern Munich (away)

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Bayern Munich will be playing Olympiacos at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Karaiskakis Stadium. Bayern Munich collected three points with a 7-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their previous leg. Olympiacos lost 3-1 to Red Star Belgrade two weeks ago.

Right now, Bayern Munich (six points) leads Group B, while Olympiacos (one point) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

We'll see if Bayern Munich can stay in the top spot. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

How To Watch