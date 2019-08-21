How to watch Olympiacos vs. FC Krasnodar: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's CHAMPION'S LEAGUE game
How to watch Olympiacos vs. FC Krasnodar soccer game
Who's Playing
Olympiacos (home) vs. FC Krasnodar (away)
What to Know
FC Krasnodar is set to square off against Olympiacos in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round at Karaiskakis Stadium at 3 p.m. ET August 21st. The overall loser of the this round (based on aggregation) will be placed in the Europa League's group stage.
FC Krasnodar started off last year in the Europa League, losing in the round of 16 to València on an aggregate score of 2-3. Olympiacos didn't make an appearance in the Champions League proper, either, settling instead for a 2-3 loss to Dynamo Kiev in the round of 32 of the Europa League.
FC Krasnodar is coming in off of a third-round win over FC Porto on an aggregate score of 3-3. Likewise, Olympiacos won their last leg 2-0, the aggregate score of the round 3-0.
With neither team given a chance in the Champions League last season, we'll see which one takes full advantage of the opportunity this time.
How To Watch
- Who: Olympiacos vs. FC Krasnodar
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Karaiskakis Stadium
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Tigres vs. America preview
The two big Mexican clubs face off on Tuesday
-
MLS awards new franchise to St. Louis
MLS commissioner Don Garber was in St. Louis on Tuesday to announce the new franchise
-
Neymar rumors: Juve enters sweepstakes
Here's what to know about the latest transfer news surrounding the star
-
Man U 'disgusted' by racism toward Pogba
Harry Maguire also stood up for his new teammate
-
Premier League scores, takeaways
Here's what to know about the action from Matchday 2
-
Wolves' Neves scores stunner vs. United
The Portuguese star went top corner on David de Gea