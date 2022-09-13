The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Eintracht Frankfurt @ Olympique Marseille

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Eintracht Frankfurt will be playing Olympique Marseille at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Stade Orange Velodrome. Eintracht Frankfurt lost 3-0 to Sporting CP this past Wednesday. Similarly, Olympique Marseille is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Right now, Eintracht Frankfurt (zero points) is last in Group D, while Olympique Marseille (zero points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

A win for Eintracht Frankfurt would get them out of last place. Olympique Marseille wants a win to keep them out of last.

