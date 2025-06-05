Argentina may have already booked their place at the 2026 World Cup, but behind them, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying has been quite a grind, with only three points separating second-placed Ecuador from sixth-placed Colombia. South American qualifying can always be a tense affair, but with Brazil and Uruguay struggling to establish themselves behind Argentina, things have been more open than in years past.

Of course, with Carlo Ancelotti debuting as the new head coach of the Brazil national team, quite a lot could be on the verge of changing. He has plenty of work figuring out the balance of the squad, but just getting the best out of Raphinha and Vinicus Junor will go a long way to turning things around for Brazil.

Venezuela also seeks their first World Cup appearance in history. Currently sitting seventh in the standings, they would be in an intercontinental playoff for a chance at a World Cup berth, but they are only one point ahead of Bolivia whose last appearance at the World Cup was in 1994, when it was also in the United States.

Let's take a look at the qualifying schedule for this round of action and how to watch the games:

Schedule

Thursday, June 5

Ecuador vs. Brazil, 7 p.m. ET (Fanatiz)

Paraguay vs. Uruguay, 7 p.m. ET (Fanatiz)

Chile vs. Argentina, 9 p.m. ET (Fanatiz and Fubo)

Friday, June 6

Colombia vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fanatiz)

Venezuela vs. Bolivia, 6 p.m. ET (Fanatiz)

Tuesday, June 10