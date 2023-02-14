The Champions League returns, only on CBS and Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Bayern Munich @ PSG

What to Know

Bayern Munchen is set to face off against Paris in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at 3 p.m. ET February 14th at Parc des Princes. The winner will be decided by the aggregate score of two legs.

Bayern Munchen capped off a successful run in the group stage with a 2-0 victory over Inter three months ago. Paris did the same and won 2-1 over Juventus.

Last season, Bayern Munchen made it all the way to the quarter-finals but was eliminated by Villarreal on scores of 0-1 and 1-1. As for Paris, they got past the Champions League group stage but fell in the round of 16 to Real Madrid 3-1.

With Bayern Munchen and Paris knocked out in the same stage of Europa League play last year, we should have a good match. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch

Who: Paris vs. Bayern Munchen

Paris vs. Bayern Munchen When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Parc des Princes

Parc des Princes TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: PSG +170; Draw: +260; Bayern +145

