untitled-design-48.png
Getty Images

The Champions League returns, only on CBS and Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Bayern Munich @ PSG

What to Know

Bayern Munchen is set to face off against Paris in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at 3 p.m. ET February 14th at Parc des Princes. The winner will be decided by the aggregate score of two legs.

Bayern Munchen capped off a successful run in the group stage with a 2-0 victory over Inter three months ago. Paris did the same and won 2-1 over Juventus.

Last season, Bayern Munchen made it all the way to the quarter-finals but was eliminated by Villarreal on scores of 0-1 and 1-1. As for Paris, they got past the Champions League group stage but fell in the round of 16 to Real Madrid 3-1.

With Bayern Munchen and Paris knocked out in the same stage of Europa League play last year, we should have a good match. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

CBS Sports has the daily soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

How To Watch

  • Who: Paris vs. Bayern Munchen
  • When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Parc des Princes
  • TV: CBS
  • Stream: Paramount+
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: PSG +170; Draw: +260; Bayern +145
Featured Game | Paris vs. Bayern Munchen
Spread
Moneyline
Total
PSG
+0.5
-170
BET NOW
+155
BET NOW
o3.5
+130
BET NOW
FCB
-0.5
+140
BET NOW
+150
BET NOW
u3.5
-160
BET NOW
DRAW
+270
BET NOW

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)