Saturday night brings a top-half clash in Liga MX as Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM will meet. As their midfield has gotten settled, Cruz Azul have risen close to the top of Liga MX alongside steady performances, winning seven consecutive matches in all competitions since drawing against Toluca in February. With only seven matchdays remaining in the Clausura portion of the season, the race for playoff seeding will begin, and this is a match where that battle takes center stage.

How to watch Pumas vs. Cruz Azul, odds

Date : Saturday, March 14 | Time : 11:10 p.m.

: Saturday, March 14 | : 11:10 p.m. Location : Estadio Olímpico Universitario -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Olímpico Universitario -- Mexico City, Mexico Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Pumas +225; Draw +250; Cruz Azul +110

With Pedro Vite and Adalberto Carrasquilla and Pumas facing off with Agustin Palavecino and Cruz Azul, this match is going to be a showcase of midfield power. Any ball that's played to the wrong place will immediately head the other way and turn into a chance, but when you have a maestro like this in midfield, it's easy to see why Cruz Azul are leading the league right now.

CBS Sports

Palavecino does everything well on the attacking end and is able to ensure that Cruz keep ticking over. With his skill, he'll be impossible to mark out of the game, but Pumas will need to find a way. Teams like Cruz Azul are the sides that they'll need to push by to show that they're actual contenders. The team are improving, but to take the next step, they have to defeat the top of the table sides, and there's no better chance than hosting them at home.

Liga MX schedule

Friday, March 13

Puebla 0, Necaxa 0

Juarez 2, Monterrey 2

Saturday, March 14

Atlético San Luis vs. Pachuca, 7 p.m.

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Santos Laguna, 7:07 p.m.

Club Leon vs. Club Tijuana, 9 p.m.

Toluca vs. Atlas, 9 p.m.

Pumas UNAM vs. Cruz Azul, 11:10 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Sunday, March 15