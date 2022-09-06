The Champions League is back this Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Shakhtar Donetsk @ RB Leipzig

What to Know

Shakhtar Donetsk is set to face off against RB Leipzig in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 6th at Red Bull Arena. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell. This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams.

Shakhtar Donetsk made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. As for RB Leipzig, they were also eliminated in the group stage. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the semi-finals but did not advance further.

Will Shakhtar Donetsk make it out of the group stage this time around, or is RB Leipzig getting to the next stage instead? Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

