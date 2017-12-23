How to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in El Clasico on Fubo TV
The big match is set for Saturday morning
Barcelona versus Real Madrid in La Liga is set for this Saturday, as Cristiano Ronaldo battles Lionel Messi once more at the Santiago Bernabeu. There's plenty on the line, with Barca looking to keep its big lead atop the table, while Real hopes it can get back into the title conversation with three points.
The match will be aired on beIN Sports and beIN Sports in Spanish, which is available through streaming service fuboTV. Here's how to watch:
How to watch
When: 7 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports and beIN Sports in Spanish
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
In addition to the live feed, you can also view the following with fuboTV:
beIN 2 - Real Madrid TV
beIN 3 - Aerial view
beIN 4 - Ronald cam
beIN 5 - Messi cam
Devices
You can view the game through the fuboTV app on a variety of devices. Here are all the devices that have the app:
- Roku
- Apple TV (4th generation and above)
- Amazon fireTV
- AndroidTV
- iPhone, iPad, Android phone, Android tablet
- Chromecast
- Computer
