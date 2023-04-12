The Champions League is back in action on Paramount+ and CBS.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Real Madrid

Current Records: Chelsea 4-1-1; Real Madrid 4-1-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Santiago Bernabéu

Santiago Bernabéu TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Tactics cam: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the first leg of the quarterfinal is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Having advanced past the Round of 16, Real Madrid will now face off against Chelsea at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 12th at Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Back in March, Real Madrid's game was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They beat Liverpool by a goal, winning 1-0. With that victory, Real Madrid brought their scoring average up to 2.6 goals per game.

Meanwhile, Chelsea never let their opponents score back in March. They took their game against Borussia Dortmund 2-0. Chelsea's two goals came from Raheem Sterling at minute 43 and Kai Havertz at minute 53.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-1-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

Real Madrid are a solid favorite against Chelsea, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -144 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

