How to watch Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge: Champions League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge soccer game
Who's Playing
Real Madrid (home) vs. Club Brugge (away)
What to Know
Real Madrid needs a good match in the second leg against Paris SG in the Champions League group stage. Real Madrid took a hard 3-0 fall against Paris SG two weeks ago. To recover and earn some points (remember that the four teams in each group are ranked by points to determine who advances to the knockout phase), Real Madrid must win by four.
The match between the two teams is scheduled at 12:55 p.m. ET Tuesday, October 1st at Santiago Bernabéu, with the winner earning three points. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.
How To Watch
- Who: Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge
- When: Tuesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
- Where: Santiago Bernabéu
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Juventus vs. Bayer Leverkusen preview
Both teams are looking for their first win of the group stage
-
Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich preview
Here's what to know about Tuesday's big game in London
-
United struggles in draw to Arsenal
The Red Devils are off to the worst start to the Premier League season in 30 years
-
Carlos Vela on verge of MLS history
The Los Angeles FC man is in the best goal-scoring form of his career
-
PL Stock Watch: Pulisic stuck on bench
Pulisic hasn't played in the league in September
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time