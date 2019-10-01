How to watch Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge: TV channel, Champions League live stream info, start time
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge soccer game
Who's Playing
Real Madrid (home) vs. Club Brugge (away)
What to Know
Real Madrid needs to figure out a way to win quick as they come into the second leg against Paris SG in the Champions League group stage. Two weeks ago, Real Madrid lost to Paris SG by a decisive 3-0 margin. To recover and earn some points (remember that the four teams in each group are ranked by points to determine who advances to the knockout phase), Real Madrid must win this one.
The match between the two teams is scheduled at 12:55 p.m. ET Tuesday, October 1st at Santiago Bernabéu, with the winner earning three points. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge
- When: Tuesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
- Where: Santiago Bernabéu
- Follow: CBS Sports App
