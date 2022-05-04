The Champions League returns to action Wednesday.
Who's Playing
Manchester City @ Real Madrid
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
What to Know
Real Madrid is out to make up for their matchup on Tuesday. They fell a goal short of Manchester City in the first leg, losing 4-3. Now behind on aggregation, Real Madrid will need a win by two to guarantee themselves a spot in the next round.
The teams will square off for a spot in the final at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 4th at Santiago Bernabéu. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
Date: Wednesday, May 4 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: CBS and Paramount+
Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu -- Madrid, Spain
Studio coverage: Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards
Commentators: Clive Tyldesley and Rob Green
On-site reporters: Peter Schmeichel, Jules Breach and Guillem Balagué
Odds: Real Madrid +230; Draw +280; Man City +106; O/U: 3.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)