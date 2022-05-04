The Champions League returns to action Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Real Madrid

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

What to Know

Real Madrid is out to make up for their matchup on Tuesday. They fell a goal short of Manchester City in the first leg, losing 4-3. Now behind on aggregation, Real Madrid will need a win by two to guarantee themselves a spot in the next round.

The teams will square off for a spot in the final at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 4th at Santiago Bernabéu. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 4 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: CBS and Paramount+

Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu -- Madrid, Spain

Studio coverage: Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards

Commentators: Clive Tyldesley and Rob Green

On-site reporters: Peter Schmeichel, Jules Breach and Guillem Balagué

Odds: Real Madrid +230; Draw +280; Man City +106; O/U: 3.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)