The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Benfica @ Real Sociedad

Current Records: Benfica 0-0-3, Real Sociedad 2-1-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Reale Arena

Reale Arena Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Real Sociedad is heading back home. They will face off against Benfica in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on November 8th at Reale Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Real Sociedad will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Tuesday, Real Sociedad kept a clean sheet against Benfica. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Benfica 1-0. Real Sociedad's only goal came from Brais Méndez in minute 63.

Real Sociedad's victory bumped their record up to 2-1-0. As for Benfica, they still haven't won a game yet this season and fell to 0-0-3.

Now halfway through the Group Stage, both of these teams are determined to finish strong and advance to the knockout phase. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Real Sociedad is a solid favorite against Benfica, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -107 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Real Sociedad won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 24, 2023 - Real Sociedad 1 vs. Benfica 0

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern