How to watch Red Star Belgrade vs. Bayern Munich: TV channel, Champions League live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Red Star Belgrade (home) vs. Bayern Munich (away)

What to Know

Bayern Munich and Red Star Belgrade will face off at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Stadion Rajko Mitic on Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage. Bayern Munich collected three points with a 2-0 win over Olympiacos in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 4, Red Star Belgrade is coming off of a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Right now, Bayern Munich (12 points) leads Group B, while Red Star Belgrade (three points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

We'll see if Red Star Belgrade can prevent Bayern Munich from accumulating any more points. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch