How to watch Red Star Belgrade vs. Olympiacos: Champions League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Red Star Belgrade (home) vs. Olympiacos (away)
What to Know
Red Star Belgrade needs a good match in the second leg against Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage. Two weeks ago, Red Star Belgrade lost to Bayern Munich by a decisive 3-0 margin. To recover and earn some points (remember that the four teams in each group are ranked by points to determine who advances to the knockout phase), Red Star Belgrade must win this one.
The match between the two teams is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, October 1st at Stadion Rajko Mitic, with the winner earning three points. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.
How To Watch
- Who: Red Star Belgrade vs. Olympiacos
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadion Rajko Mitic
- Follow: CBS Sports App
