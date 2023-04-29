Serie A is back in action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Roma

Current Records: AC Milan 16-8-7, Roma 17-5-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Roma are 1-4 against AC Milan since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Roma will be playing at home against AC Milan at 12:00 p.m. ET.

On Monday, Roma came up short against Atalanta and fell 3-1.

Meanwhile, AC Milan haven't lost a game since March 18th, a trend which continued on Sunday. They walked away with a 2-0 victory over Lecce. AC Milan better thank their lucky stars for the performance of Rafael Leao, who scored both goals for his team.

Roma will be out to turn their luck around, while AC Milan will be hoping to grab another victory. Check CBS Sports after the matchup to see if Roma succeed or if AC Milan can keep it going.

Odds

Roma are a slight favorite against AC Milan, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +175 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

