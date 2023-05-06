Serie A is back in action on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Inter @ Roma

Current Records: Inter 19-3-11, Roma 17-7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Tactical camera: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

Roma are 1-3 against Inter since December of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Roma will be playing in front of their home fans against Inter at 12:00 p.m. ET at Stadio Olimpico. While the odds are definitely not in Roma's favor, at least they'll be on their home pitch in front of their own fans.

Roma haven't won a game since April 16th, a trend which continued on Wednesday. Neither they nor Monza could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Roma's goal came from Stephan El Shaarawy at minute 24, while Monza's was scored by Luca Caldirola in the 39th.

Meanwhile, Inter extended their game-winning streak to three on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 6-0 margin over Verona. The result was nothing new for Inter, who have now won five matches by three goals or more so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Inter didn't give the goalie a break and made ten goal attempts. They are 9-1-2 when they work the goalie so hard.

Roma will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Inter are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +143 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

