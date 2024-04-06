Bitter rivals AS Roma and SS Lazio do battle on Saturday for the bragging rights in the latest Derby della Capitale at Stadio Olimpico. It finished goalless back in November in the Coppa Italia and both sides have since changed their head coach with Jose Mourinho replaced by Daniele De Rossi and Maurizio Sarri followed by Igor Tudor.

Europe is still very much on the menu in the Eternal City and will be the target until the end of the season. Although Lazio have edged Roma of late in this fixture, the Giallorossi are up in fifth and in the mix for continental qualification thanks to a six-game unbeaten run which their foes cannot match. More broadly, De Rossi has only seen his team lose once in the league and also led them into the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals against Milan.

Bizarrely, Lazio have not conceded in their last four outings against Roma, which would be an unwanted record for Saturday's nominal "home" side. That run has seen the Biancocelesti win three and draw one of those games against their loathed neighbors. Tudor's side are six points off Roma at present so need to close that gap and are up against it in the Coppa Italia after losing to Juventus shortly after their Champions League exit to Bayern Munich last month.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, April 6 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 6 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Watch: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Roma +120; Draw +220; Lazio +240

Team news

Roma: Lorenzo Pellegrini is back from his ban and should join Leandro Paredes and Bryan Cristante in midfield. Paulo Dybala should be fit enough to start in attack alongside Romelu Lukaku and Stephan El Shaarawy. Evan Ndicka is suspended so Diego Llorente or Dean Huijsen could come in although Rasmus Kristensen is out.

Potential Roma XI: Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Llorente, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy.

Lazio: Mattia Zaccagni is out so Gustav Isaksen or Pedro should come in although Ivan Provedel, Manuel Lazzari and Nicolo Rovella are also expected to miss out. Taty Castellanos is not certain to start but captain Ciro Immobile will be relishing another Roman derby date against one of his favored teams to score against.

Potential Lazio XI: Mandas; Casale, Romagnoli, Gila; Marusic, Guendouzi, Cataldi, Pellegrini; Alberto, Anderson; Immobile.

Prediction

Roma should finally end their struggles to score against Lazio who look set to narrowly miss out which could jeopardize European hopes. Pick: Roma 2, Lazio 1.