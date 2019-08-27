How to watch Rosenborg vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's Champions League game

Who's Playing

Rosenborg (home) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (away)

What to Know

Dinamo Zagreb is heading into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League's playoff round with a bit of a cushion in the aggregate score. They didn't even let Rosenborg onto the board and left with a 2-0 win this past Wednesday. So long as Dinamo Zagreb remains within one, they will secure a sure spot in the next round.

The teams are set to face off at Lerkendal Stadion at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, August 27th, the winner advancing to the group stage. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

How To Watch

  • Who: Rosenborg vs. Dinamo Zagreb
  • When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lerkendal Stadion
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
