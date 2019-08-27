How to watch Rosenborg vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's Champions League game
How to watch Rosenborg vs. Dinamo Zagreb soccer game
Who's Playing
Rosenborg (home) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (away)
What to Know
Dinamo Zagreb is heading into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League's playoff round with a bit of a cushion in the aggregate score. They didn't even let Rosenborg onto the board and left with a 2-0 win this past Wednesday. So long as Dinamo Zagreb remains within one, they will secure a sure spot in the next round.
The teams are set to face off at Lerkendal Stadion at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, August 27th, the winner advancing to the group stage. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Rosenborg vs. Dinamo Zagreb
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Lerkendal Stadion
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
UCL Draw: Here's what to know
Here's your guide to Thursday's draw
-
El Trafico continues to live up to hype
The team teams combined to score six goals -- five in the first half --in an action-packed...
-
PL Stock Watch: Man United's PK dilemma
Here's a look at who is rising and who is falling in the Premier League
-
US Open Cup preview
The two MLS teams square off in the final on Tuesday
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
LAFC vs. LA Galaxy preview
The LA derby is set for Sunday night