Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Salzburg

What to Know

Salzburg is set to square off against AC Milan in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 6th at Red Bull Arena. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell. This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams.

Last season, Salzburg got past the Champions League group stage but fell in the round of 16 to Bayern Munchen 7-1. AC Milan made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase.

with Salzburg and AC Milan knocked out in the same stage of Europa League play last year, we should have a good match. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

