Who's Playing

Inter @ Salzburg

Current Records: Inter 2-1-0, Salzburg 1-0-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Inter has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will face off against Salzburg in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Red Bull Arena. Inter's last three Champions League games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Inter took on Salzburg in the first leg of the Group Stage last Tuesday, and they were more than happy with the result. Inter had just enough and edged Salzburg out 2-1. That's two games straight that Inter has won by exactly a single goal.

Inter's victory bumped their record up to 2-1-0. As for Salzburg, they now have a losing record at 1-0-2.

We're halfway through the Group Stage and it won't be long until the field is narrowed yet again. Will either of these teams wind up the champion? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.

Odds

Inter is a huge favorite against Salzburg, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -163 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Inter won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 24, 2023 - Inter 2 vs. Salzburg 1

Champions League broadcast schedule



