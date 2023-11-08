The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.
Who's Playing
- Inter @ Salzburg
- Current Records: Inter 2-1-0, Salzburg 1-0-2
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Red Bull Arena
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Inter has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will face off against Salzburg in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Red Bull Arena. Inter's last three Champions League games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Inter took on Salzburg in the first leg of the Group Stage last Tuesday, and they were more than happy with the result. Inter had just enough and edged Salzburg out 2-1. That's two games straight that Inter has won by exactly a single goal.
Inter's victory bumped their record up to 2-1-0. As for Salzburg, they now have a losing record at 1-0-2.
We're halfway through the Group Stage and it won't be long until the field is narrowed yet again. Will either of these teams wind up the champion? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.
Odds
Inter is a huge favorite against Salzburg, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -163 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Inter won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.
- Oct 24, 2023 - Inter 2 vs. Salzburg 1
Champions League broadcast schedule
All times Eastern
|Wednesday, Nov. 8
|Time
|Where to watch
Real Sociedad vs. Benfica
12:45 PM
Paramount+
Napoli vs. Union Berlin
12:45 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Golazo Show
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Arsenal vs. Sevilla
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Copenhagen vs. Manchester United
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Real Madrid vs. Braga
3:00 PM
Paramount+
PSV vs. Lens
3:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Inter Milan
3:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Champions Club
6:00 PM
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Scoreline
8:00 PM
CBS Sports Golazo Network