Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
- Bologna @ Sampdoria
- Current Records: Bologna 8-5-9; Sampdoria 2-5-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris
- TV: Paramount+
What to Know
Sampdoria are 2-7 against Bologna since November of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Sampdoria will look to defend their home turf against Bologna at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. Sampdoria will come in off six low-scoring games in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.
Sampdoria and Inter finished up their game with a 0-0 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Sampdoria, who haven't won a game since January 8th.
Bologna were close but no cigar on Sunday and fell 1-0 to Monza. Monza must've come into this game with a vengeance since they lost the last time they played Bologna back in October of 2022.
Sampdoria will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
Odds
Bologna are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +136 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
