Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Bologna @ Sampdoria

Current Records: Bologna 8-5-9; Sampdoria 2-5-15

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 a.m. ET

Saturday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris

Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Sampdoria are 2-7 against Bologna since November of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Sampdoria will look to defend their home turf against Bologna at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. Sampdoria will come in off six low-scoring games in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.

Sampdoria and Inter finished up their game with a 0-0 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Sampdoria, who haven't won a game since January 8th.

Bologna were close but no cigar on Sunday and fell 1-0 to Monza. Monza must've come into this game with a vengeance since they lost the last time they played Bologna back in October of 2022.

Sampdoria will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Bologna are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +136 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.