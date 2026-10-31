Serie A is back this weekend around Italy with some of the most exciting games of the season, as AC Milan will host Inter at San Siro for the Derby della Madonnina while Juventus will host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. They are two key Serie A games that could also determine the future of two coaches, as AC Milan's Ruben Amorim and Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti are facing pressure after some disappointing results. Let's take a closer look at what to watch for on Matchday 10: the game, the team and the story you need to know.

Game to watch: AC Milan vs. Inter

The most awaited match of the weekend: AC Milan and Inter face off in Milan as Cristian Chivu's Inter sit atop the Serie A table alongside Lazio. However, the Nerazzurri faced some challenges in their last away game against Venezia and only won thanks to two own goals. Chivu's team has already conceded 10 goals in the opening nine games, a sign of defensive instability. On the other side, AC Milan have already lost some key points, as they are currently seven points behind the Serie A leaders, after losing their last home match 4-2 to Raffaele Palladino's Bologna. This is what makes the Derby della Madonnina so crucial for both sides: a win would allow Inter to end a six-game winless streak against their city rivals and potentially put an end to AC Milan's Scudetto hopes. For Milan, on the other hand, victory would reignite their title ambitions.

Team to watch: AS Roma

Gian Piero Gasperini's AS Roma will visit Udinese on Saturday in a crucial test for both teams. While Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaic faces a last chance to save his job following a disappointing start to the season, AS Roma have a golden opportunity to close the gap on the teams above them and put pressure on both Inter and Lazio ahead of the Derby della Madonnina and the games of the weekend. You can follow the game live on CBS.

How to watch Udinese vs. AS Roma

Date : Saturday, Oct. 31 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 31 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Bluenergy Stadium -- Udine, Italy

: Bluenergy Stadium -- Udine, Italy TV: CBS

CBS Odds: Udinese +448; Draw +337; AS Roma -198

Story of the week: Spalletti's last call

Juventus' home clash against Napoli could be Luciano Spalletti's last chance to save his job, with the Bianconeri manager facing mounting pressure following a disappointing run of results, such as the latest away defeat against Genoa during the week. Juventus will host Napoli and their former coach Massimiliano Allegri (who is suspended), a game that means a lot for the Italian head coach. Spalletti managed Napoli from 2021 to 2023, winning the first historical Scudetto at the club since the 1990's, before leaving to join the Italian national team in the summer 2023. After a disappointing spell with Italy, Spalletti joined Juventus in October 2025 to replace Igor Tudor: One year later, his future is in doubt again.

How to watch Serie A Matchday 10

Saturday, Oct. 31

Bologna vs. Monza, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. AS Roma, 1 p.m. CBS

AC Milan vs. Inter, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Nov. 1

Como vs. Venezia, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Frosinone vs. Torino, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Cagliari, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Genoa, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Nov. 2

Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Parma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)