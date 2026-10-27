Serie A is back, midweek this time, after a great weekend of action that saw Inter win with another late comeback at San Siro against Fiorentina. Inter, coached by Cristian Chivu, are leading the standings alongside Lazio, and on Saturday they will face AC Milan in the first Derby della Madonnina of the season. Before that, the Nerazzurri will visit Venezia on Wednesday, while AC Milan host Bologna at San Siro. Let's take a closer look at what to watch for on Matchday 9: the game, the team and the story you need to know.

Game to watch: Fiorentina vs. Atalanta

Thursday's game between Fiorentina and Atalanta could prove crucial for the future of Atalanta coach Maurizio Sarri. Multiple rumors have emerged about a possible sacking of the former Napoli and Lazio coach after his team's home draw against Frosinone and a challenging start to the new campaign. Atalanta will be looking to secure a win against Fiorentina, but Paolo Vanoli's side have shown encouraging signs despite suffering a stoppage-time defeat to Inter over the weekend. Fiorentina have the potential to trouble their opponents and could make life difficult for the visitors. The Viola need to pick up some key points now, and the match against Atalanta might become a crucial test for both sides.

Team to watch: Juventus

The Bianconeri are still facing a challenging moment, but after winning 2-0 at Lecce on Sunday, there is now less pressure on Luciano Spalletti's position. American midfielder Weston McKennie finally scored his first goal of the season, and things are slowly getting better for Spalletti and the team, despite the countless injuries and defensive issues they are facing in this early stretch of the campaign. Wednesday's trip to Genoa is another test of their ambitions.

Story of the week: Christian Pulisic is back

Speaking of American players, Christian Pulisic is finally back! The American forward delivered a strong performance against Udinese and scored his second goal of the season for AC Milan, but he now needs more ahead of two key matches: against Bologna and, most notably, against Inter on Saturday. The Derby della Madonnina might become a pivotal moment of his season, and Pulisic needs to confirm the positive feelings we all had over the weekend.

How to watch Serie A Matchday 8

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Sassuolo vs. Lazio, 1:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Cagliari, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Como, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Oct. 28

AC Milan vs. Bologna, 1:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Venezia vs. Inter, 1:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Udinese, 1:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Genoa vs. Juventus, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monza vs. Napoli, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Thursday, Oct. 29

Frosinone vs. Lecce, 1:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Atalanta, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)