Serie A is back this weekend, with Lazio and AS Roma the standout teams of the season so far, while Inter and AC Milan have had some ups and downs. Elsewhere, Juventus and Napoli are still in trouble but at least seem to be getting a little better than in previous weeks. This weekend features some key Serie A games, such as Inter vs. Genoa and Como vs. Juventus on Sunday. Let's take a closer look at what to watch for on Matchday 13: the game, the player and the story you need to know.

Game to watch: Como vs. Juventus

Como will host Juventus on Sunday for a key Serie A game as the two teams are currently fighting for a spot in the top four. Both sides also played in Europe this week, and Como beat AEK Athens in the Champions League. Under the guidance of Cesc Fabregas, Como have emerged as one of the biggest surprise teams of this European campaign. Currently sitting third in the league-phase standings, behind only Real Madrid and PSG, the Italian side has had an impressive start to its Champions League journey. With four wins in five matches, they have secured at least a playoff place, while a top-eight finish is now a realistic ambition in what is their first-ever Champions League campaign.

Player to watch: Lautaro Martinez

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez is finally back after missing the last month of action and also scored in the latest Champions League match against Stuttgart at San Siro after coming on off the bench. He's now expected to make his first start against Genoa, as he has fully recovered and gained some game time in the past two matches. Having Lautaro back in the rotation is great news for Cristian Chivu and the team.

Story of the week: Gasperini faces Juric

Former AS Roma coach Ivan Juric will make his first return to the Stadio Olimpico with Monza, having managed the Giallorossi from September to November 2024, and will be welcomed by his mentor Gian Piero Gasperini, who now has Roma flying. The two previously worked together at Genoa and Inter before Juric started his own coaching career, and Juric has always referred to Gasperini as his mentor and biggest inspiration.

How to watch Serie A Matchday 13

Friday, Nov. 27

Venezia 0, Bologna 0.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Frosinone vs. Parma, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Lazio,, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Nov. 29

Udinese vs. Fiorentina, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Sassuolo vs. Napoli, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Monza, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Como vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Nov. 30

Lecce vs. Atalanta, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)