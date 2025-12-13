The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This weekend's Serie A slate features some huge battles:

Inter need to react

Inter need to react after a disappointing Champions League week when the Nerazzurri lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the sixth matchday of the league phase after a controversial penalty scored by Dominik Szoboszlai. Cristian Chivu, the manager of the Italian giants, need to face a challenging start of the season against the big teams. Inter struggled against the strong teams, as they have already lost to both Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in Europe and lost to Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus in the Italian Serie A, showing a disappointing path against the stronger sides. This weekend, Inter will face Daniele De Rossi's Genoa away, a team that improved drastically since the appointment of the former AS Roma coach, with two wins against Verona and Udinese and two draws against Fiorentina and Cagliari.

How to watch Serie A Matchday 15

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, December 12

Lecce 1, Pisa 0, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, December 13

Torino vs. Cremonese, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Lazio, 12 p.m. CBS

Atalanta vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, December 14

AC Milan vs. Sassuolo, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Napoli, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Genoa vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, December 15

AS Roma vs. Como, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

