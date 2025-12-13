How to watch Serie A: Inter need to react after Champions League defeat, Parma vs. Lazio on CBS
Elsewhere, Chrstian Pulisic and AC Milan will face Sassuolo on Sunday at San Siro
The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.
This weekend's Serie A slate features some huge battles:
Inter need to react
Inter need to react after a disappointing Champions League week when the Nerazzurri lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the sixth matchday of the league phase after a controversial penalty scored by Dominik Szoboszlai. Cristian Chivu, the manager of the Italian giants, need to face a challenging start of the season against the big teams. Inter struggled against the strong teams, as they have already lost to both Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in Europe and lost to Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus in the Italian Serie A, showing a disappointing path against the stronger sides. This weekend, Inter will face Daniele De Rossi's Genoa away, a team that improved drastically since the appointment of the former AS Roma coach, with two wins against Verona and Udinese and two draws against Fiorentina and Cagliari.
How to watch Serie A Matchday 15
All times U.S./Eastern
Friday, December 12
Lecce 1, Pisa 0, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Saturday, December 13
Torino vs. Cremonese, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)
Parma vs. Lazio, 12 p.m. CBS
Atalanta vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Sunday, December 14
AC Milan vs. Sassuolo, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)
Udinese vs. Napoli, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)
Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)
Genoa vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)
Bologna vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Monday, December 15
AS Roma vs. Como, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
How to watch Parma vs. Lazio, odds
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 13 | Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadio Ennio Tardini -- Parma
- Live stream: CBS
- Odds: Parma +255; Draw +224; Lazio +110