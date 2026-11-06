Serie A is back around Italy for the last weekend of action before the November international break. Inter will host Como on Sunday after a disappointing defeat in the Derby della Madonnina but will meet a team in great form. Elsewhere, Napoli coach Massimiliano Allegri faces a match against Lazio that will likely decide his future at the club, while Fiorentina and Juventus meet on Sunday in Florence. Let's take a closer look at what to watch for on Matchday 11: the game, the team and the story you need to know.

Game to watch: Inter vs. Como

The side coached by Cristian Chivu will host Como at San Siro on Sunday, a crucial test for the Nerazzurri after a challenging week. Inter lost the Derby della Madonnina 3-1 to AC Milan last weekend, showing some defensive issues they also faced earlier this season. They responded with a 3-0 win at Feyenoord in the Champions League. Como, meanwhile, thrashed Lens 9-1 on Wednesday in one of the most remarkable performances by an Italian side in the competition's recent history. Inter must now prove to their rivals that they remain the team to beat. However, they face a tough challenge against one of Europe's strongest sides, with Como currently sitting fourth in the league-phase standings, behind only Arsenal, Real Madrid and PSG.

Team to watch: Frosinone

Looking at the Serie A standings, Frosinone are undoubtedly the team that stands out the most. Coach Massimiliano Alvini, one of the most underrated in the league, deserves the credit for the job done, as Frosinone are currently sixth, with six wins, two draws and only two defeats in the opening 10 games. For comparison, Frosinone have six points more than Napoli, who are eighth with 14 points so far.

Story of the week: Allegri's last call

Speaking of Napoli, the Azzurri find themselves in a difficult situation, having collected just 14 points from their opening 10 Serie A matches and already suffered four defeats, including last weekend's away loss to Juventus in Turin. Allegri is now under increasing pressure following the disappointing start to the season, compounded by a heavy 4-1 defeat away to Porto in midweek. For Allegri, the game against Lazio might be his last chance to keep his job before the international break, when changes are not unusual.

How to watch Serie A Matchday 11

Friday, Nov. 6

Venezia vs. Udinese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Nov. 7

Torino vs. Lecce, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. Frosinone, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Bologna, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Sassuolo, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Nov. 8

Napoli vs. Lazio, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Monza vs. Atalanta, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Genoa vs. AC Milan, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Como, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)