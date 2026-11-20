Serie A is back this weekend after the international break, and there are some stories and games to follow. Lazio come out of the break as the surprise leaders, while Inter faced a challenging break due to injuries. Elsewhere, AS Roma and AC Milan currently occupy places in the top four and will be looking to build on their strong starts to the season by continuing to pick up wins. Meanwhile, Napoli and Juventus find themselves further down the table and will be eager to turn things around and secure more positive results in the coming weeks. Let's take a closer look at what to watch for on Matchday 12: the game, the team and the story you need to know.

Game to watch: Napoli vs. Torino

Napoli need a win -- there is no question about it. The Azzurri have collected only 15 points from their opening 11 Serie A games and need a reaction after the break, while pressure is mounting on coach Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian coach has faced a challenging start to the season at the club, as Napoli have won only four Serie A games so far and are currently 10th in the standings. The match against Torino is a must-win, as securing all three points would provide some much-needed calm and allow the team to approach the upcoming fixtures with greater confidence and focus. There is simply no more room for dropped points or wasted opportunities.

Team to watch: Inter

The Nerazzurri faced a challenging break as many players got injured, including French striker Marcus Thuram, who was forced to leave the national team camp. At the same time, Inter have recovered captain Lautaro Martinez, who should return on Sunday against Atalanta after missing the last month of action. Inter are second in the standings, one point behind leaders Lazio.

Story of the week: Gattuso and GTA VI

Speaking of Lazio, there was a funny moment in the pregame press conference on Friday when Lazio coach Gennaro Gattuso said he "couldn't care less" about the new Grand Theft Auto VI video game that was released on Thursday. Gattuso jokingly addressed the possibility of his Lazio players staying up late to play GTA, after midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru admitted he was eager to try the new game. Gattuso didn't seem particularly interested in the matter.

How to watch Serie A Matchday 12

Saturday, Nov. 21

Como vs. Cagliari, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Lecce, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. AS Roma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Torino, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Nov. 22

Juventus vs. Venezia, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Udinese, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Sassuolo vs. Genoa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Frosinone, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Nov. 23

Monza vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)