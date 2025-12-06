The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This weekend's Serie A slate features some huge battles, highlighted by Napoli facing Juventus on Sunday:

Spalletti back at the Maradona

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti will be back at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona where he won a Scudetto with Napoli during the 2022-23 season, the first one after the Maradona era. It will be interesting to see how the fans will react after the former coach joined Juventus, one of their biggest rivals. Since he joined the Bianconeri in October, the Italian coach is unbeaten as Juventus won four matches and drew three in all competitions but they will now face Antonio Conte's Napoli away in one of the most anticipated clashes of the season.

How to watch Napoli vs. Juventus, odds

Date : Sunday, Dec. 7 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 7 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +133; Draw +196; Juventus +233

How to watch Serie A Matchday 13

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, December 6

Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Como, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Hellas Verona vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, December 7

Cremonese vs. Lecce, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. AS Roma, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Bologna, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, December 8

Pisa vs. Parma, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Genoa, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)