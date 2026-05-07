The 2025-26 Serie A season is nearing the home stretch in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season, but it's Inter who clinched their 21st Serie A title this season, while other teams such as AC Milan, Napoli, AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments. This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the awaited AC Milan home game against Atalanta on Sunday. Elsewhere, Inter will meet Lazio away in Rome four days before the same teams will meet again for the Coppa Italia final. Here's what to know.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Atalanta, odds

Date : Sunday, May 10 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 10 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +108; Draw +236; Atalanta +248

Serie A top-four race

1. Inter, 82 points (+51 GD)

2. Napoli, 70 points (+19 GD)

3. Milan, 67 points (+19 GD)

4. Juventus, 65 points (+28 GD)

5. Roma, 64 points (+23 GD)

6. Como, 62 points (+31 GD)

How to watch Serie A Matchday 36

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, May 8

Torino vs. Sassuolo, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, May 9

Cagliari vs. Udinese, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, May 10

Hellas Verona vs. Como, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Genoa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Cremonese vs. Pisa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. AS Roma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, May 11

Napoli vs. Bologna, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)