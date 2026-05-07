How to watch Serie A on Paramount+: AC Milan running out of time to punch Champions League spot
Serie A will be back this weekend with some exciting matches ahead of the last stint of the season
The 2025-26 Serie A season is nearing the home stretch in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season, but it's Inter who clinched their 21st Serie A title this season, while other teams such as AC Milan, Napoli, AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments. This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the awaited AC Milan home game against Atalanta on Sunday. Elsewhere, Inter will meet Lazio away in Rome four days before the same teams will meet again for the Coppa Italia final. Here's what to know.
How to watch AC Milan vs. Atalanta, odds
- Date: Sunday, May 10 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: San Siro -- Milan
- Live stream: Paramount+
- Odds: AC Milan +108; Draw +236; Atalanta +248
Serie A top-four race
1. Inter, 82 points (+51 GD)
2. Napoli, 70 points (+19 GD)
3. Milan, 67 points (+19 GD)
4. Juventus, 65 points (+28 GD)
5. Roma, 64 points (+23 GD)
6. Como, 62 points (+31 GD)
How to watch Serie A Matchday 36
All times U.S./Eastern.
Friday, May 8
Torino vs. Sassuolo, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Saturday, May 9
Cagliari vs. Udinese, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)
Lazio vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)
Lecce vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Sunday, May 10
Hellas Verona vs. Como, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)
Fiorentina vs. Genoa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)
Cremonese vs. Pisa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)
Parma vs. AS Roma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)
AC Milan vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Monday, May 11
Napoli vs. Bologna, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)