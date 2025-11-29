The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This weekend's Serie A slate features some huge battles, highlighted by AS Roma facing Napoli on Sunday:

Here's what to know:

Gasperini's strong start of the season

AS Roma started off the 2025-26 season really well under the new coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, who joined the Giallorossi in the summer 2025 after a decade spent at Atalanta, where he achieved some incredible results including the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League win in the 3-0 final against Bayer Leverkusen. Despite his strong background, there were some concerns about his impact at the club, considering the issues AS Roma faced in the recent years. However, Gasperini was immediately able to restore the right mentality and won nine of the 12 Serie A games played so far, and lost three. It's difficult to predict if Roma will be among the title contenders until the end of the season, but considering this is only his first season at the club, there are plenty of positives to take ahead of the future.

After the 2-1 victory over Midtjylland on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League, Gasperini spoke to Sky Italy ahead of the big game on Sunday, as they currently have a two-point margin on both AC Milan and Napoli. "We didn't play a great game. We took an early lead and I thought we could have done better technically. It's also true that we play a lot, we moved the ball slowly and made a lot of mistakes. We need to do much better for Sunday against Napoli. Paulo Dybala is back. He's recovered, he has no problems, he could have continued until the last minute." Dybala is expected to start against Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

How to watch AS Roma vs. Napoli, odds

Date : Sunday, Nov. 30 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 30 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AS Roma +156; Draw +186; Napoli +208

How to watch Serie A Matchday 13

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, November 28

Como 2, Sassuolo 0

Saturday, November 29

Parma vs. Udinese, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Genoa vs. Hellas Verona, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Cagliari, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Lazio, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, November 30

Lecce vs. Torino, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Pisa vs. Inter, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Fiorentina, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, December 1

Bologna vs. Cremonese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)