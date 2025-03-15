The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta and Juventus hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Atalanta vs. Inter

Atalanta will host Inter on Sunday for another key Scudetto matchup after the side coached by Gian Piero Gasperini was able to beat Juventus 4-0 away last week and are currently only three points behind Simone Inzaghi's team. Winning against the Serie A leaders would completely change to look of the last weeks of Serie A soccer ahead of an exciting race between these two sides and Napoli, who face Venezia away this weekend.

Date: Sunday, Mar. 16 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Mar. 16 | 3:45 p.m. ET Location: Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy

Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Atalanta +155; Draw +240; Inter +170

AC Milan to host Como

After managing to come back in the second half of the last away match against Lecce, AC Milan make their return to San Siro as they welcome Cesc Fabregas and Como at their home stadium. The Rossoneri desperately need their second win in a row if they still want to compete for a European spot this season, otherwise it might be too late.

Date : Saturday, Mar. 15 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Mar. 15 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -130; Draw +260; Como +360

Motta's last chance

Talking about being too late, it was an intense week for Thiago Motta after his Juventus side lost 4-0 to Atalanta in the last home game, with fans leaving the stadium earlier after a disappointing performance from the team. If Juventus don't react, it's not impossible to think Motta might be out even before the end of the current season.

Date : Sunday, Mar. 16 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 16 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Artemio Franchi -- Florence, Italy

: Stadio Artemio Franchi -- Florence, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus +120; Draw +250; Fiorentina +210

How to watch: Matchday 29

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Mar. 14

Genoa vs. Lecce, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Mar. 15

Monza vs. Parma, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Hellas Verona vs. Udinese, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Como, 1 p.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Empoli, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Mar. 16

Venezia vs. Napoli, 7:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Lazio, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Cagliari, 11 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Juventus, 1 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Inter 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)