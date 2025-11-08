The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This weekend's Serie A slate features some huge battles, highlighted by Lazio visiting Inter on Sunday:

Here's what to know:

Pulisic finally back in the squad

AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri has announced USMNT star Christian Pulisic will be called back in the squad ahead of the away game against Parma on Saturday. The American international got injured in the U.S. men's national team's match against Australia on October 14 and since then missed four matches with the Italian club, which also led USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino to not call him ahead of the upcoming international break as the national team continue their preparation for the 2026 World Cup with a friendly against Paraguay on November 15 and one against Uruguay on November 18.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Parma game, Allegri announced Pulisic will be back on Saturday. "He's done two training sessions with the team, he's physically fine and already in good condition, because he has a physique that doesn't need to work too much. Then I don't know how many minutes he will have." The start of the 2025-26 season has been really positive for Pulisic, who already scored six goals and provided two assists in the opening eight games in all competitions. Allegri's tactical decision to move him further up the pitch in a 3-5-2 system, pairing him with the central striker, has proven to be one of the Italian manager's smartest moves, significantly boosting Pulisic's performances. It's likely to see him playing back in that position after the international break regularly.

How to watch Inter vs. Lazio, odds

Date : Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 9 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -282; Draw +400; Lazio +675

How to watch Serie A Matchday 11

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, November 7

Pisa 1 Cremonese 0

Saturday, November 8

Como vs. Cagliari, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Hellas Verona, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Torino, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, November 9

Atalanta vs. Sassuolo, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Genoa vs. Fiorentina, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Napoli, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Udinese, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Lazio, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)