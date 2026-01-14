The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This week's Serie A slate features several intriguing matchups, as the teams that took part in last month's Supercoppa Italiana return to action for Matchday 16. Inter, Napoli, and AC Milan, all firmly in the title race, will be in action. Here's how to watch and the current standings.

Serie A standings

Pos Club MP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Inter 19 14 1 4 42 17 +25 43 2 Milan 19 11 7 1 30 15 +15 40 3 Juventus 20 11 6 3 32 16 +16 39 4 Napoli 19 12 3 4 30 17 +13 39 5 Roma 20 13 0 7 24 12 +12 39 6 Como 19 9 7 3 27 13 +14 34 7 Atalanta 20 8 7 5 25 19 +6 31 8 Lazio 20 7 7 6 21 16 +5 28 9 Bologna 19 7 6 6 26 20 +6 27 10 Udinese 20 7 5 8 22 32 -10 26 11 Sassuolo 20 6 5 9 23 27 -4 23 12 Torino 20 6 5 9 21 32 -11 23 13 Cremonese 20 5 7 8 20 28 -8 22 14 Parma 19 5 6 8 14 22 -8 21 15 Genoa 20 4 7 9 22 29 -7 19 16 Cagliari 20 4 7 9 21 30 -9 19 17 Lecce 19 4 5 10 13 27 -14 17 18 Fiorentina 20 2 8 10 21 31 -10 14 19 Hellas Verona 19 2 7 10 15 31 -16 13 20 Empoli 20 1 10 9 15 30 -15 13

How to watch Como vs. AC Milan, odds

Date : Thursday, Jan. 15 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Jan. 15 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia -- Como

: Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia -- Como Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Como +190; Draw +230; AC Milan +150

More injuries for AC Milan

The Rossoneri will face Como on Thursday after the away draw against Fiorentina over the weekend and the team coached by Massimiliano Allegri has to deal with another injury this week in the attack, as new winter signing Niclas Fullkrug reportedly fractured his toe after just 106 minutes of Serie A action. He will miss Thursday's match and will possibly be back in around two weeks. The German striker is the latest injury Allegri is facing this season, as both Christopher Nkunku and Christian Pulisic are not at their best condition and Rafael Leao is still struggling as well. This is why there are increasing doubts on who will start against Como, also considering the importance of the match.

How to watch Serie A Matchday 16

All times U.S./Eastern.

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Napoli vs. Parma, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Thursday, Jan. 15

Verona vs. Bologna, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Como vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)