pulisic-4.jpg
Getty Images

The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS RomaAtalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This week's Serie A slate features several intriguing matchups, as the teams that took part in last month's Supercoppa Italiana return to action for Matchday 16. Inter, Napoli, and AC Milan, all firmly in the title race, will be in action. Here's how to watch and the current standings.

Serie A standings

PosClubMPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Inter1914144217+2543
2Milan1911713015+1540
3Juventus2011633216+1639
4Napoli1912343017+1339
5Roma2013072412+1239
6Como199732713+1434
7Atalanta208752519+631
8Lazio207762116+528
9Bologna197662620+627
10Udinese207582232-1026
11Sassuolo206592327-423
12Torino206592132-1123
13Cremonese205782028-822
14Parma195681422-821
15Genoa204792229-719
16Cagliari204792130-919
17Lecce1945101327-1417
18Fiorentina2028102131-1014
19Hellas Verona1927101531-1613
20Empoli2011091530-1513

How to watch Como vs. AC Milan, odds

  • Date: Thursday, Jan. 15 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Location: Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia -- Como 
  • Live stream: Paramount+
  • Odds: Como +190; Draw +230; AC Milan +150

More injuries for AC Milan

The Rossoneri will face Como on Thursday after the away draw against Fiorentina over the weekend and the team coached by Massimiliano Allegri has to deal with another injury this week in the attack, as new winter signing Niclas Fullkrug reportedly fractured his toe after just 106 minutes of Serie A action. He will miss Thursday's match and will possibly be back in around two weeks. The German striker is the latest injury Allegri is facing this season, as both Christopher Nkunku and Christian Pulisic are not at their best condition and Rafael Leao is still struggling as well. This is why there are increasing doubts on who will start against Como, also considering the importance of the match. 

How to watch Serie A Matchday 16

All times U.S./Eastern. 

Wednesday, Jan. 14
Napoli vs. Parma, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)
Inter vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Thursday, Jan. 15
Verona vs. Bologna, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)
Como vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)