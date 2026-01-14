How to watch Serie A on Paramount+: Christian Pulisic and Milan face tough task at Como
Serie A is back this week with some crucial matches for the title race
The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.
This week's Serie A slate features several intriguing matchups, as the teams that took part in last month's Supercoppa Italiana return to action for Matchday 16. Inter, Napoli, and AC Milan, all firmly in the title race, will be in action. Here's how to watch and the current standings.
Serie A standings
|Pos
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Inter
|19
|14
|1
|4
|42
|17
|+25
|43
|2
|Milan
|19
|11
|7
|1
|30
|15
|+15
|40
|3
|Juventus
|20
|11
|6
|3
|32
|16
|+16
|39
|4
|Napoli
|19
|12
|3
|4
|30
|17
|+13
|39
|5
|Roma
|20
|13
|0
|7
|24
|12
|+12
|39
|6
|Como
|19
|9
|7
|3
|27
|13
|+14
|34
|7
|Atalanta
|20
|8
|7
|5
|25
|19
|+6
|31
|8
|Lazio
|20
|7
|7
|6
|21
|16
|+5
|28
|9
|Bologna
|19
|7
|6
|6
|26
|20
|+6
|27
|10
|Udinese
|20
|7
|5
|8
|22
|32
|-10
|26
|11
|Sassuolo
|20
|6
|5
|9
|23
|27
|-4
|23
|12
|Torino
|20
|6
|5
|9
|21
|32
|-11
|23
|13
|Cremonese
|20
|5
|7
|8
|20
|28
|-8
|22
|14
|Parma
|19
|5
|6
|8
|14
|22
|-8
|21
|15
|Genoa
|20
|4
|7
|9
|22
|29
|-7
|19
|16
|Cagliari
|20
|4
|7
|9
|21
|30
|-9
|19
|17
|Lecce
|19
|4
|5
|10
|13
|27
|-14
|17
|18
|Fiorentina
|20
|2
|8
|10
|21
|31
|-10
|14
|19
|Hellas Verona
|19
|2
|7
|10
|15
|31
|-16
|13
|20
|Empoli
|20
|1
|10
|9
|15
|30
|-15
|13
How to watch Como vs. AC Milan, odds
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 15 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia -- Como
- Live stream: Paramount+
- Odds: Como +190; Draw +230; AC Milan +150
More injuries for AC Milan
The Rossoneri will face Como on Thursday after the away draw against Fiorentina over the weekend and the team coached by Massimiliano Allegri has to deal with another injury this week in the attack, as new winter signing Niclas Fullkrug reportedly fractured his toe after just 106 minutes of Serie A action. He will miss Thursday's match and will possibly be back in around two weeks. The German striker is the latest injury Allegri is facing this season, as both Christopher Nkunku and Christian Pulisic are not at their best condition and Rafael Leao is still struggling as well. This is why there are increasing doubts on who will start against Como, also considering the importance of the match.
How to watch Serie A Matchday 16
All times U.S./Eastern.
Wednesday, Jan. 14
Napoli vs. Parma, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)
Inter vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Thursday, Jan. 15
Verona vs. Bologna, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)
Como vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)