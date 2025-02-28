The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta and Lazio hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Napoli vs. Inter

Antonio Conte's Napoli will host Inter for what is expected to be the most important game of the 2024-25 season as the Nerazzurri are currently leading the table with a one-point margin on the Azzurri after Napoli's defeat against Como. Inter need to make a statement win after Atalanta are back in title race contention and will face Venezia in Bergamo a few hours before the key Scudetto game at the Maradona.

AC Milan's last call

It has been another disappointing week for the Rossoneri and American international Christian Pulisic as Milan lost the last two games against Torino and Bologna during the week. AC Milan are now far from the fourth place and are risking to not feature in the Champions League next year, same as manager Sergio Conceicao who might be in danger if he doesn't win against Lazio this Sunday.

Thiago Motta heading towards the sack?

Talking about difficult moments, Juventus were knocked out by Empoli in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia during the week and Thiago Motta is now seriously in danger and there are increasing doubts about his future at the club, despite what sport director Cristiano Giuntoli said after the game. Is Thiago Motta's cycle at Juventus already over?

How to watch: Matchday 27

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Feb. 28

Fiorentina vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Mar. 1

Atalanta vs. Venezia, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Parma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Mar. 2

Monza vs. Torino, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Cagliari, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Genoa vs. Empoli, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Como, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Lazio 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Mar. 3

Juventus vs. Hellas Verona, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)