The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments. This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the game between Como and Juventus on Saturday in Turin, but it is injury news that is all the talk heading into the weekend. Here's what to know:

Lautaro Martinez injured

Inter will have to react after the disappointing 3-1 defeat against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League as the Nerazzurri are currently leading the Serie A standings with a seven-point margin on AC Milan, which drew 1-1 at San Siro against Como on Wednesday.

Cristian Chivu's side will have to deal with the injury of Lautaro Martinez, who was replaced in the second half of the Champions League first leg playoffs. The Argentinian captain underwent a medical examinations that "revealed a strain to the soleus muscle in his left calf," and the player will be reevaluated in the coming weeks, but he's expected to miss at least two weeks of action and will likely miss the key fixture against AC Milan on March 8. This is why the upcoming two Serie A games and the Champions League return leg against Bodo/Glimt will be even more important for Chivu and his team, as the Nerazzurri will need to continue performing even without their best striker on the roster. Players such as Marcus Thuram, Yann Bonny and the young Italian talent Francesco Pio Esposito will be called to make the difference against Lecce on Saturday, the first match Lautaro will definitely miss.

How to watch Lecce vs. Inter, odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 21 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Via del Mare -- Lecce

: Stadio Via del Mare -- Lecce Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lecce +669; Draw +318; Inter -223

How to watch Serie A Matchday 26

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, Feb. 20

Sassuolo vs. Hellas Verona, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Feb. 21

Juventus vs. Como, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. Lazio, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Feb. 22

Genoa vs. Torino, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Napoli, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Parma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Cremonese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Feb. 23

Fiorentina vs. Pisa, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Bologna, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)