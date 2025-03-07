The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta and Juventus hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Juventus vs. Atalanta

Juventus will host Atalanta for a key title race match at the Allianz Stadium, after the Bianconeri won their last home game against Hellas Verona and are now only six points behind Inter, the Serie A leaders that drew the last away game against Antonio Conte's Napoli. Atalanta, on the other hand, were not able to win the home game against Venezia last weekend and need a win to boost their title chances, after three draws in their last five Serie A games played.

AC Milan's disappointing season continues

Lecce will host AC Milan after another disappointing week for the Rossoneri, including a home defeat against Lazio, one that likely marked the end for their top four chances. While manager Sergio Conceicao is now at risk of losing his job in the near future and another defeat could mark his end at the club over the weekend, the club are now looking for a new sporting director to make some changes ahead of the end of the current season. It's all a giant mess.

Napoli host Fiorentina

Despite their last match, a home draw against Inter, giving more confidence to Napoli in their title chase, Antonio Conte's side have failed to win in their last five Serie A games in a row (four draws, one defeat). They need to get back to winning on Sunday against Fiorentina, to put pressure on Inter who play on Saturday at San Siro against Monza.

How to watch: Matchday 28

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Mar. 7

Cagliari vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Mar. 8

Como vs. Venezia, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Torino, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. AC Milan, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Monza, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Mar. 9

Hellas Verona vs. Bologna, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Fiorentina, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Empoli vs. AS Roma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Atalanta 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Mar. 10

Lazio vs. Udinese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)