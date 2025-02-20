The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta and Lazio hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Inter vs. Genoa

After a disappointing away defeat against Juventus, Simone Inzaghi's Inter need to react at San Siro on Saturday against Genoa. This is going to be the last Serie A game of the Nerazzurri before a key Scudetto clash against Napoli that will take place next week and will likely also determine the title race. Inter will have to deal with the injury of Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who is set to miss at least three weeks and will definitely miss the game against Antonio Conte's side.

Date : Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 22 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -380; Draw +450; Genoa +1000

Pulisic and AC Milan need to react

After the European elimination against Feyenoord, AC Milan will be back on Saturday as the Rossoneri will face Torino away. American international Christian Pulisic is expected to start after the same player denied the rumors of an argument with the manager Sergio Conceicao.

"I have never argued with the coach and I have never asked to leave. I am very happy at Milan and I want to continue wearing this shirt. Reading these lies is unacceptable, but let's all continue to remain united and fight together on the pitch, for the club and for our fans," he said.

Date : Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 22 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Turin, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Torino +270; Draw +230; AC Milan +105

Napoli against Como

The week before a key Scudetto game in Naples against Inter, Antonio Conte's side will visit Como. The Azzurri need to win to keep the margin with the side coached by Simone Inzaghi, but they have to do it against one of the surprising teams of the season.

Date : Sunday, Feb. 23 | Time : 6:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 23 | : 6:30 a.m. ET Location : Stadio Sinigallia -- Como, Italy

: Stadio Sinigallia -- Como, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Como +250; Draw +220; Napoli +115

How to watch: Matchday 26

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Feb. 21

Lecce vs. Udinese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Feb. 22

Parma vs. Bologna, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Venezia vs. Lazio, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. AC Milan, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Feb. 23

Como vs. Napoli, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Hellas Verona vs. Fiorentina, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Empoli vs. Atalanta, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. Juventus 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Feb. 24

AS Roma vs. Monza, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)