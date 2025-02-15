The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta and Lazio hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Juventus vs. Inter

The Derby d'Italia between Juventus and Inter will take place this Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, as Inter will try to win against the side coached by Thiago Motta to close the gap with Napoli, who face Lazio on Saturday. Juventus, on the other hand, are looking to get into the top four of the Italian Serie A to qualify for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League. This is the game you can't miss this weekend in Italy.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 16 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus +233; Draw +300; Inter +123

Pulisic and AC Milan to face Hellas Verona

On Saturday AC Milan will host Hellas Verona at San Siro, looking to rebound after the disappointing 1-0 defeat against Feyenoord in the Champions League. While the side coached by Sergio Conceicao will need to overturn the result of the first leg on Tuesday in Milan, USMNT Christian Pulisic is also needs a reaction after a disappointing European performance.

Date : Saturday, Feb. 15 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 15 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro-- Milan, Italy

: San Siro-- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -319; Draw +425; Hellas Verona +800

AC Milan's attack-heavy gamble doesn't pay off, puts Rossoneri on verge of Champions League elimination Francesco Porzio

Napoli's key game

One day before Inter's game, Napoli will try to win a difficult match against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Antonio Conte's men, if they win, will put pressure on the Nerazzurri who face Juventus on Sunday, but need to face Lazio, one of the best Italian teams this season, side fully in the race for a spot in the top four.

Date : Saturday, Feb. 15 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 15 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lazio +165; Draw +220; Napoli +170

How to watch: Matchday 25

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Feb. 14

Bologna vs. Torino, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Feb. 15

Atalanta vs. Cagliari, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Napoli, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Hellas Verona, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Feb. 16

Fiorentina vs. Como, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Monza vs. Lecce, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Empoli, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. AS Roma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Inter 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Feb. 17

Genoa vs. Venezia, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)