The 2025-26 Serie A season kicked off in Italy in August as Napoli started the campaign to defend the 2024-25 title, after winning their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

Gasperini's strong start at Roma

AS Roma decided to start a new chapter in the summer of 2025 when the Giallorossi appointed former Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini as the new head coach, starting a new cycle after coaching the Nerazzurri for almost a decade. Despite the high expectations, as Gasperini replaced the legendary coach Claudio Ranieri, who is now advising the ownership, the Italian manager was able to win five of the opening six Serie A matches and only lost one home game against Torino. In his previous experiences, at Atalanta and at Inter as well, Gasperini took some time to integrate into his new clubs, but this time he was able to immediately get into the minds of the players and the whole environment.

Gasperini's tactical system immediately worked out, and some players like former Brighton striker Evan Ferguson and Argentinian talent Matias Soule are now perfectly involved in the team, with a lot of potential to improve their numbers in the coming matches. The game against Inter that will take place this Saturday will be key to assessing both teams and their status, as the Giallorossi have the big chance to send a message to the competitors. After some struggles, Roma are now back on track, and they can be ambitious about the upcoming season.

How to watch AS Roma vs. Inter, odds

Date : Saturday, Oct. 18 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 18 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AS Roma +213; Draw +211; Inter +134

How to watch Serie A Matchday 7

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, October 18

Lecce vs. Sassuolo, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Pisa vs. Hellas Verona, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Napoli, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, October 19

Como vs. Juventus, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. Bologna, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Genoa vs. Parma, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Lazio, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, October 20

Cremonese vs. Udinese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)



