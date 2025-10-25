The 2025-26 Serie A season kicked off in Italy in August as Napoli started the campaign to defend the 2024-25 title, after winning their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This weekend's Serie A slate features some huge battles, highlighted by Inter visiting Napoli on Saturday:

Here's what to know:

What's going on at Napoli?

Antonio Conte's Napoli are coming off of two disappointing defeats, first against Torino in Serie A over the weekend and then losing 6-2 to PSV on Tuesday in what was the lowest point since the Italian manager was appointed in the summer 2024. After winning last season's Scudetto, Napoli had to deeply invest in the transfer market to improve the roster and brought in players like former Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne, Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United and Noa Lang from PSV. However, speaking to Sky Italy after the Champions League's defeat, Conte pointed out what, in his opinion, the reason of this slow start to the season is.

"Last year we won an extraordinary and incredible championship where everyone pushed their limits with unity across the board. This year, however, between playing so many games and bringing in so many players in my opinion, nine new players were too many. We weren't balanced. I've always said this year would be difficult, there are some aspects that take time to absorb."

The game happening on Saturday between Napoli and Inter, who in contrast to the struggling defending champions, are now in great form after winning away against AS Roma and then Union SG in the Cham, will probably tell us much more about the level of the crisis of the Serie A champions. A win against the Nerazzurri could shift the momentum in the short term, while another defeat would only heighten the pressure on both the team and Conte.

How to watch Napoli vs. Inter, odds

Date : Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 25 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +203; Draw +213; Inter +140

How to watch Serie A Matchday 8

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, October 24

AC Milan 2, Pisa 2

Saturday, October 25

Parma vs. Como, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Lecce, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Cremonese vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, October 26

Torino vs. Genoa, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Sassuolo vs. AS Roma, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Hellas Verona vs. Cagliari, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Bologna, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)