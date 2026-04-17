The 2025-26 Serie A season is nearing the home stretch in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season, but it's Inter who are close to winning the Serie A title, while other teams such as AC Milan, Napoli, AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments. This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the much-awaited AS Roma game against Atalanta on Saturday. Here's what to know:

Will Gasperini leave AS Roma?

Tensions are rising within AS Roma, with multiple Italian reports in recent days pointing to a growing divide inside the club. On one side are Dan Friedkin's advisor, Claudio Ranieri, and sporting director Ricky Massara. On the other is head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who took charge in the summer following the end of his spell at Atalanta and made a promising start. However, results have dipped over the past couple of months, and Roma are now struggling to secure a top-four finish, placing their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League in serious danger.

Gasperini and Ranieri had some disagreements, which were also surprisingly confirmed by the same advisor before the last AS Roma home game against Pisa.

"In the summer, I noted the names of five or six coaches, three of them turned us down. Then the club decided to appoint Gasperini. He was chosen for what he achieved at Atalanta, developing young players and bringing them up to a high level and that's exactly what we expect from him. We handed him a team that finished just one point shy of the Champions League last season, along with a few additional young players to nurture and develop."

Gasperini replied to Ranieri after the match to Sky Italy, saying, "I gave them complete freedom when it came to players I didn't know. I only pointed out two key targets, and one of them was signed. From the very beginning, it was crucial for me to work on the attacking department. That was my priority; everything else was fine as it was. There was never any disagreement on that. I kept stressing the need to improve up front and raise the overall level of the squad. Unfortunately, we then ran into major difficulties. I've never had any issues with Ranieri, no disagreements at all. On the contrary, he seemed to be fully aligned with me on this."

The club, regardless of what the outcome of the season will be, will have to make a decision about the manager and the advisor at the end of the current spell.

How to watch AS Roma vs. Atalanta, odds

Date : Saturday, April 18 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Saturday, April 18 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AS Roma +143; Draw +220; Atalanta +194

How to watch Serie A Matchday 33

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, April 17

Sassuolo vs. Como, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, April 18

Udinese vs. Parma, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Lazio, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, April 19

Cremonese vs. Torino, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Pisa vs. Genoa, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Bologna, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, April 20

Lecce vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)