How to watch Serie A on Paramount+: What to know ahead of the last matchday of the season

The 2025-26 Serie A season is almost over in Italy. Inter clinched their 21st Serie A title this season, while other teams such as AC Milan, AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments. This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the awaited Derby della Mole between Torino and Juventus. Here's what to know.

The European race

The last matchday of the season will also give us the remaining two teams that will participate in the next Champions League, while Inter and Napoli have already secured their spots. AC Milan and AS Roma are currently the strongest candidates, after Juventus' disappointing 2-0 defeat against Fiorentina over the last weekend. Then there will also be two Europa League spots -- one for fifth place and one for the Coppa Italia winner, but after Inter's Coppa win and since they are already into UCL, sixth place is now guaranteed access to the Europa League next season, while the seventh team in the standings will play Conference League soccer.

Serie A top-four race

3. AC Milan, 70 points (+19 GD)

4. AS Roma, 70 points (+26 GD)

5. Como, 68 points (+33 GD)

6. Juventus, 68 points (+27 GD)

How to watch all the action

A special edition of The Golazo Show will air on Sunday when the late slate of Serie A games kick off at 2:45, only on Paramount+, giving you whip-around coverage as the European spots are decided in what will be a tense day in Italy. The Golazo Show is CBS Sports' live whip-around program designed to keep fans updated throughout multiple games happening at the same time, with all the goals and latest results, delivering highlights as soon as they occur alongside expert analysis.

You can watch all the action live on Paramount+.

How to watch Torino vs. Juventus, odds

Date : Sunday, May 24 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 24 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Torino

: Stadio Olimpico -- Torino Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Torino +638; Draw +359; Juventus -251

How to watch Serie A Matchday 37

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, May 22

Fiorentina vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, May 23

Bologna vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Pisa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, May 24

Parma vs. Sassuolo, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Udinese, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Cremonese vs. Como, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Hellas Verona vs. AS Roma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)