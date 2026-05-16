The 2025-26 Serie A season is almost over in Italy. Inter clinched their 21st Serie A title this season, while other teams such as AC Milan, Napoli, AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments. This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the awaited Derby della Capitale between AS Roma and Lazio on Sunday. Here's what to know.

Why will five Serie A matches kick off at 6 a.m. on Sunday?

It was another week of chaos in the Italian Serie A as five games were moved to 6 a.m. ET time on Sunday, instead of the usual time slot of 6:30 a.m. After last week's results, all the teams still in the race for a spot in the Champions League need to play at the same time due to a specific rule that requires teams fighting for the same objective, like Champions League qualification, to play simultaneously in the final rounds to avoid any sporting advantage.

The issue started because of the time and the location of the Derby della Capitale between Lazio and AS Roma. Italian authorities in Rome wanted the match to be moved because of security reasons as the Stadio Olimpico is in the same location of the Foro Italico, where the Italian Open tennis final will be played at 11 a.m. ET, creating concerns of public order and crowd-control issues. After two schedule changes and discussions between the authorities and the league, they decided to start the matches earlier on Sunday.

How to watch AS Roma vs. Lazio, odds

Date : Sunday, May 17 | Time : 6 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 17 | : 6 a.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AS Roma -194; Draw +318; Lazio +494

Serie A top-four race

1. Inter, 85 points (+54 GD)

2. Napoli, 70 points (+18 GD)

3. Juventus, 68 points (+29 GD)

4. Milan, 67 points (+18 GD)

5. Roma, 67 points (+24 GD)

6. Como, 65 points (+32 GD)

How to watch Serie A Matchday 37

All times U.S./Eastern.

Sunday, May 17

AS Roma vs. Lazio, 6 a.m. (Paramount+)

Genoa vs. AC Milan, 6 a.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Fiorentina, 6 a.m. (Paramount+)

Pisa vs. Napoli, 6 a.m. (Paramount+)

Como vs. Parma, 6 a.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Hellas Verona, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Bologna, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Cremonese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sassuolo vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. Torino, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)