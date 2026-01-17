The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the game between AC Milan and Lecce on Sunday. Here's how to watch:

Will Pulisic be back on Sunday?

AC Milan star Christian Pulisic didn't play against Como on Thursday when his teammates were able to win 3-1 against the side coached by Cesc Fabregas. The American striker is still recovering as he's not at his best condition as revealed by the Rossoneri manager Massimiliano Allegri after the match: "He was coming from two long and challenging games so I chose to play with other players," suggesting he should be back in the starting lineup on Sunday against Lecce when AC Milan will meet the team coached by Eusebio Di Francesco a few days after their 1-0 defeat in the same stadium against Inter.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Lecce, odds

Date : Sunday, Jan. 18 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 18 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -362; Draw +420; Lecce +1013

How to watch Serie A Matchday 21

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, Jan. 16

Pisa vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Jan. 17

Udinese vs. Inter, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Sassuolo, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Jan. 18

Parma vs. Genoa, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Fiorentina, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. AS Roma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Jan. 19

Cremonese vs. Hellas Verona, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Como, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)