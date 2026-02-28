The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter and AC Milan will compete to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as Napoli, AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments. This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the game between AS Roma and Juventus on Sunday in Rome. Here's what to know:

A key game for Juventus

AS Roma will host Juventus on Sunday in a key match for the Champions League race. The Giallorossi are on a good run under Gian Piero Gasperini and are currently in fourth place, tied on points with Napoli and only four behind AC Milan, while Juventus is in fifth place in the Serie A standings with a four-point gap on AS Roma. After a dramatic, but also disappointing Champions League elimination against Galatasaray in the playoffs, Luciano Spalletti's side is called to react at the Stadio Olimpico, with the ambition to end up in the top four spots of the table. Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini also clarified the future of Spalletti after the European elimination and said that "there is no doubt" he will stay beyond the end of the current season in charge of the Bianconeri, but the new contract will clearly depend on the results in the last weeks of the season, starting from Sunday's matchup against his former club.

Last time these two teams met, Juventus won 2-1 at home thanks to goals from Chico Conceicao and Luis Openda.

How to watch AS Roma vs. Juventus, odds

Date : Sunday, March 1 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 1 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AS Roma +155; Draw +205; Juventus +188

How to watch Serie A Matchday 27

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, Feb. 27

Parma 1, Cagliari 1

Saturday, Feb. 28

Como vs. Lecce, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Hellas Verona vs. Napoli, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, March 1

Cremonese vs. AC Milan, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Sassuolo vs. Atalanta, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Lazio, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, March 2

Pisa vs. Bologna, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)