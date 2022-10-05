The Champions League returns Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Borussia Dortmund @ Sevilla
What to Know
We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Sevilla will be playing Borussia Dortmund at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Sevilla is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Kobenhavn. Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 to Manchester City two weeks ago. Right now, Sevilla (one point) is last in Group G, while Borussia Dortmund (three points) is in second place in the group behind Man City (six points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
A win for Sevilla would get them out of last place. A win for Borussia Dortmund would guarantee them second place in the group.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
- TV: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Sevilla +180; Draw +250; BVB +145
